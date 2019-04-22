LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant opening soon will bring big names in food to a small southern Indiana town.
1816 Modern Kitchen and Drinks is scheduled to open in Corydon this summer. Head Chef Scott Dickenson has trained with popular people like Dallas McGarity, who recently won the Food Network's Chopped.
The restaurant, which will be located in the former Giacamo's location on east Chestnut Street, will serve craft cocktails and southern dishes. Its owner also runs Mesa Collaborative Kitchen in New Albany.
1816 Modern Kitchen and Drinks is scheduled to open in June.
