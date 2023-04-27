LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons announced six new stores are coming to its North Village Market Retail Cottages.
The small business district opens Friday, and Norton Commons said all six businesses are "independently owned and operated and promise to bring a lovely variety of retail goodies and tasty treats to Norton Commons."
Below are the six business:
Cottage 1: Imagine
- Housewares, gifts, accessories and nautical goods
Cottage 2: Over the Next Row Knits and The Minted Monogram
- Knitting supplies, embroidered goods and monogramming
Cottage 3: Al Reef
- Delicious, fresh Mediterranean food and international grocery items
Cottage 4: Chloe Jane Boutique
- Women's clothing and accessories
Cottage 5: The Kinder Artist
- Plants, handmade vases, frames and accessories
Cottage 6: Found In a Field
- Handcrafted/sand casted silver, bronze and copper jewelry and micro-welded "permanent" bracelets
