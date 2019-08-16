LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Thorntons store lets you fill up your stomach at the same time that you're filling up your gas tank.
The new Taylor Boulevard location in the Hazelwood neighborhood just opened.
Inside, customers will find food made fresh daily like burritos, sandwiches and donuts.
As part of the grand opening, Thornton's stepped up to end hunger for those in need with a $2,500 donation to Kentucky Harvest.
"One of the things we pride ourselves on is not just supporting and serving our guests in our communities, but also supporting the communities that our guests and team members work in," said Thorntons President and CEO Simon Richards.
Thorntons runs 193 stores in six states, including Kentucky and Indiana.
