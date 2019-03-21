JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Weddings, holiday parties and special events can now be booked at the former Kye's location in Jeffersonville.
Alex Hunnicutt and Paul Latham recently signed a five-year lease at the old Kye's One and Two sites in Jeffersonville. The business partners also own The Gramercy in downtown Louisville.
Their new business venture -- The Refinery -- will open April 27. They say they're investing about $200,000 in upgrades, including a new floor, removing the courtyard fountain and buying new tables and chairs.
Kye's, a popular southern Indiana venue for weddings and events for 25 years, closed in 2018.
