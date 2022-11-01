LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine shop is opening in a New Albany building that has some history dating back to the 1860s.
The Wine Shop on Pearl Street used to be an opera house, but now it's offering local and regional wines.
"We walked the space several times before really deciding on it and just after looking at it and knowing what we wanted to do," Jason Searby, co-owner, said. "It just started to kind of organically grow into what we wanted it to be."
The retail and tasting store has wines that patrons might not normally find.
Owners said the concept is about the experience. Wines are offered by the glass or half pours. Inside the building that was constructed in 1866 is a mix of modern and history.
The walls are the original exposed brick, but the bars and counters are poured concrete with shattered Italian marble. Wines from around the country line the walls. There's also wine by the tap.
CHEERS: The Wine Shop officially opens Wednesday in downtown New Albany. Try wines, buy, or sip with your friends inside the former opera house. 🍷 A look inside and a history of the new space - @WDRBNews 5pm. pic.twitter.com/MqOWKaki5N— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) November 1, 2022
The concept is for those who love wine or would like to improve their pallets, while staying away from feeling stuffy or pretentious.
"What we want people to feel is that if they want to be part of this experience, learning about wine, having great conversation in that space that they can have it here," said Lauren VanCleave, co-owner.
The grand opening for the Wine Shop is planned for Wednesday. It will be open weekly from Wednesday to Sunday.
