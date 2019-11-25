NEWPORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa is going scuba diving.
The jolly elf will be ready to hear your Christmas wishes while swimming underwater surrounded by sharks, stingrays and a sea turtle. Scuba Santa's Water Wonderland is taking over at the Newport Aquarium in northern Kentucky.
Scuba Santa will be there this Friday through Dec. 31. He will be taking a break on Christmas Day, since he'll be resting from a busy night of traveling around the world.
The aquarium's two dozen baby alligators they've nicknamed the "Bayou Babies" will celebrate their first Christmas complete with tiny stockings. The holiday event at the aquarium includes lights, decorations, a theater full of bubbles and Scuba Santa's Post Office.
