LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees at Norton Audubon Hospital celebrated their favorite co-worker with a "paw-ty."
Henry the dog celebrated his 8th birthday on Thursday. He was the first facility dog for Norton's "Heel, Dog, Heal" program.
Henry started in his role at 1 1/2 years old and quickly became a favorite around campus.
A birthday party was held for Henry the facility dog at Norton Audubon Hospital on July 28, 2022
He visits co-workers and patients on all units to boost spirits.
The Heel, Dog, Heal program has grown significantly over the years to include nine dogs, thanks to Henry.
There are plans to add five more dogs to the program by the end of the year.
