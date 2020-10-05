LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons is planning a 158-acre addition.
The community's North Village in Oldham County is adding 257 lots that will be called "The Hamlet." The new area will be less dense than the sections of Norton Commons located in Jefferson County.
Plans call for all of the homes to be equipped with geothermal technology, which eliminates the noise from conventional HVAC units.
The Hamlet will also feature a lake, along with large parks and open spaces.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.