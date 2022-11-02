LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons is encouraging people to shop local this holiday season.
Small business in the east Louisville neighborhood will host a wide variety of promotions, sales, events and pop-ups to highlight the area.
Nearly 30 small businesses will be set up on Nov. 26 for "Shop Small Saturday." There will be giveaways and tons of deals and flash sales:
- Tea Station Asian Bistro Buy
- $100 gift cards and get $20 free
- Nicole & B Boutique N&B Cash
- $10 for every $100 spent to use in January
- AR Workshop Prospect
- ALL weekend long, buy $100 in gift cards and Get $50 free! Use code: BLKFRIDIY22 at checkout
- Liz and Roo
- 10% off Jellycat, 20% off all apparel, 30% off Liz and Roo Bedding
- Set The Stage
- Tiered discounts "Buy More, Save More" Spend $100 or more, 10% off $200-$300, 20% off $300 or more, 30% off *excludes clearance items
- Chateau Bourbon
- $100 bonus gift card for every $500 gift card purchase
- Recover Well Social Wellness Studio
- Buy $100 Gift Card and receive a Bonus $20 Gift Card
- Taylor Lee Comfort
- Free Gift with purchase for first 20 customers and 20% Off Holiday Gift Boxes plus Free Shipping
- Waldos Chicken & Beer
- Buy $100 Gift Card & receive $25 Gift Card for Free
- Karem's Grill and Pub
- $1.00 wings all day
- Something Blue
- 20% off your purchase, gift with over $75 purchase and refreshments
- Underpinnings Lingerie
- Happy Thongsgiving. Free panty with purchase
- Nicole & B Boutique
- Holiday scratch offs with % off at purchase
- The Spa
- 20% off retail
- Pet Wants
- Black (Dog) Friday: Free chew with purchase for black dogs (bring them in or show us a picture!), spend $50 get $10 gift certificate
- Cafe Commons
- Buy $50 gift card get free $10 gift card
- Empowering Beads
- Buy one get one half off on all Necklaces. 100% profits help local families.
- Kentucky Arts Academy
- FREE Enrollment Fee Save $40
- RRJ Boutique (RyanRae&Jayde)
- Doorbusters, $15 sweaters, 15% off your entire purchase, open wine bar on the house
- Seven Spirits & Wine
- Any 3 bottles of wine 10% off, 6 bottles of wine 15% off. Also any 3 cigars 10% off and any box of cigars 15% off
- Lulubelles
- 15% off
- The Bodhi Tree
- Buy One Get One Free - Specific to Bath Bombs, Bath Salts, Soaps and Loose Leaf Tea
- Jughead & Bean’s
- 10-50% and drinks
- Sugar Tree Sweet Shop
- Spend $20+, get 20% off
- Gustavo's Mexican Grill
- Buy a $100 Gift Certificate, get $20 free
- Board & You
- Buy one cocktail, get one 50% off
- Yoga Six
- Holiday gift package "Flash Sale" of "buy a 10-class pack and get 6 free.”(Valid through Nov 30)
- Alora
- 20% off one regular priced item, giveaways, refreshments
And Dec. 3 is the annual Holiday Open House, which features a Toys for Tots Drive, carriage rides and pictures with Santa:
For more information, click here.
