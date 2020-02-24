LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 46,000-square-foot North Healthcare facility will serve as the anchor tenant for the former Kmart in Hikes Point, developers announced Monday.
The location will be run by CPA Labs, which provides anatomic and cytopathology services, Norton says.
The plaza, located near Taylorsville Road and Breckenridge Lane, will now be called the Breckenridge Center. Work will begin immediately, according to a release from the McMahon Group. It is expected to be completed by early 2021.
Plans also call for a restaurant in the area, but specific details haven't been released.
