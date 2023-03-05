LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customers will have an opportunity to get some free cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Monday.
The bakery will giveaway 111 free Oreo flavored cakes starting at 1:11 p.m. at each location. This is to celebrate Oreo's 111th birthday.
There are locations of the bakery in Louisville and southern Indiana.
“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic OREO cookie,” Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp said in a news release. “We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”
The cakes will be the bundlet version, the brand's individually packages miniature cakes. The Oreo flavor will be offered starting Monday though March 26.
For more information and find the location nearest to you, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.