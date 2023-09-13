LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The United Auto Workers union remains “very far apart” in negotiations with the Detroit Three car companies and is likely to strike a handful of targeted plants starting Friday morning, UAW President Shawn Fain said Wednesday.
The locations that would kick off the strike won't be announced until 10 p.m. Thursday, two hours before the UAW’s contracts with Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis expire.
Fain said the union is eyeing an unprecedented approach: striking all three carmakers at once, but in a surgical fashion.
Only workers at certain plants selected by the union’s top leaders would walk off the job, while those at other plants would continue to work and await a call to walk out, Fain said.
The union’s plan is designed to sow confusion and leave the carmakers “guessing” which plants might go offline next, Fain said during a livestream Wednesday evening.
“This is going to provide your national negotiators with incredible leverage at the bargaining table," Fain said. "If a company has given us an insulting offer, if they keep playing games, if they refuse to bargain in good faith -- then we have the power to keep escalating and keep taking plants out."
Louisville is a crucial node in Ford’s production network, with some 12,000 hourly workers between Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant.
A source familiar with the contract negotiations said Wednesday that neither of the Louisville plants looks likely to be part of the first wave of strikes, though plans could change.
During his remarks Wednesday, Fain left the door open to reaching a deal with any of the carmakers, but said it is unlikely to happen by the 11:59 pm Thursday deadline.
“All together, we are seeing movement from the companies,” Fain said. “But they’re still not willing to agree on the kinds of (pay) raise that will make up for inflation on top of decades of falling wages. And their proposals don’t reflect the massive profits that we’ve generated for these companies.”
Talks continued Wednesday with the companies, but it appeared that both sides are still far apart.
Automakers contend that they need to make huge investments to develop and build electric vehicles, while still building and engineering internal combustion vehicles. They say an expensive labor agreement could saddle them with costs, forcing them to raise prices higher than non-union foreign competitors.
Ford, which didn’t immediately comment, said last month that it “presented a generous offer” that would raise compensation by about 15% over the life of the four-year agreement. But the union has been seeking hikes in the range of 40%, which Fain has said reflects the increases that the automakers have given their CEOs over the last four years.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.