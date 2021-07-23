LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is staffing up.
This year's State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, and it's now actively hiring for a variety of positions, including the admission gates, traffic control, guest services, operations and maintenance, and housekeeping.
Both indoor and outdoor jobs are available for all shifts. And all positions offer competitive wages, and are eligible for overtime.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and provide proper identification to verify work eligibility, such as photo ID and a Social Security Card.
You can apply on the state fair's website here. Or you can contact the department you're interested in at the numbers below:
- Indoor/Outdoor setup and cleanup: (502) 367-5230
- Traffic Control: (502) 367-5360
- Access Control: (502) 367-5380
- Venue Services: (502) 367-5022
For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org.
