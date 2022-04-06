LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Louisville will see an influx of tourists in just a few short weeks with the Kentucky Derby.
Small businesses in the city's NuLu neighborhood are banking on the out-of-town dollar. The NuLu Neighborhood Association said those businesses in the East Market District are ready to give visitors a warm welcome despite not being fully staffed.
Hiring signs are on doors and jobs are posted online for businesses including The Local Seltzery NuLu, Grind Burger Kitchen, Emmy Squared Pizza and Decca Lounge & Restaurant.
Rick Murphy, president of the NuLu Business Association, said businesses are focused on the rebound.
According to credit card sales, Murphy said 70% of NuLu's retail sales are from out-of-towners.
“It means that tourism is coming back, maybe faster than some people realize.” said Murphy. “We still have a lot of empty towers downtown on Fourth Street and Fifth Street, but I really think the businesses are coming back and I can tell you right now everybody in this neighborhood is really, really excited about Derby.”
Last month, NuLu Bock & Wurst Fest saw 15,000 people after returning from a two-year pandemic hiatus. Just last year, Kentucky Derby Festival events and horse racing returned in person and brought Louisville a multimillion dollar economic impact.
This year, the Derby is expected to be unbridled by capacity limits.
Murphy said each of the businesses in NuLu should feel the monetary impact of Derby week, and because of it, the urban core and heart of the city is coming back stronger than ever.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.