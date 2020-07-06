LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NuLu Fest, the annual street festival along East Market Street, will not be held in 2020, the NuLu Business Association said Monday.
The association said in a press release that the risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus is too great for the festival to be held as scheduled Sept. 26.
"The annual festival draws large crowds to the 600-900 blocks of East Market Street, making proper social distancing and safe practices nearly impossible," the association said. "Though disappointed with this year’s cancellation, we look forward to bringing NuLu Fest back next year and we thank everyone for their past attendance."
The association said it's "working hard on coming up with new ways to safely enjoy the neighborhood including sidewalk sales and expanded outdoor experiences."
The festival started 11 years ago.