LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport say they are celebrating their best year on record -- and next year promises to be even better for the airport.
Executive Director Dan Mann says more than $1 billion will be invested into the airport in the next 15 years.
UPS plans to spend $750 million on improvements, while the airport expects to spend $400 million on its own series of projects.
Those projects will include changes to parking and rental car areas. There will also be upgrades to the terminal, the cargo area, safety check points and mechanical operations.
"Everything related to the rental cars and the parking will happen this summer," Mann said. "And then we will start moving to the walkways, escalators, the tunnel renovation, some of the facade work in the next 18 months. And while that's happening, we will be doing some of the mechanical stuff."
The project will take five to seven years to complete.
The airport is also working on adding more nonstop flights to places like Boston, Toronto and Salt Lake City.
Related:
- Officials say travelers should start gathering documents for Real IDs
- Travelers pour into Louisville airport ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
- Louisville airport celebrates record growth, on track for biggest year yet
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.