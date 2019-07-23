The ribbon was cut at the $12 million Old Forester's Paristown Hall with it's first sold out show with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue.
The hall is the newest Kentucky Center venue.
The 28,000-square-foot building, a standing room only venue that can hold up to 2,000 people, will accommodate concerts or other community and private events.
"We really don't have a venue this size in Louisville, or this type ... You've got great venues here, but they're either a lot smaller, like Headlines and Mercury, or you go to the Yum! Center, so this kind of fills that niche," Kentucky Center President and CEO, Kim Baker, said.
Wu-Tang Clan, Sleater-Kinney, Judah & the Lion, Interpol, Gavin DeGraw and the Drive-By Truckers are all scheduled to perform at the hall in the next few months. Officials expect an estimated 60% of concert attendees will come from outside the Louisville area.
1 of 26
This outside wall is translucent, with LED lights that can light up with any color, including rainbow.