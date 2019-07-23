LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's newest concert venue will officially open Tuesday evening.
The ribbon will be cut at Old Forester's Paristown Hall at 5:30 p.m., with the first concert, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, at 8 p.m. The venue posted on it's Facebook page that the event had already sold out.
The 28,000-square-foot building, a standing room only venue that can hold up to 2,000 people, will accommodate concerts or other community and private events.
Wu-Tang Clan, Sleater-Kinney, Judah & the Lion, Interpol, Gavin DeGraw and the Drive-By Truckers are all scheduled to perform at the hall in the next few months. Officials expect an estimated 60% of concert attendees will come from outside the Louisville area.
This outside wall is translucent, with LED lights that can light up with any color, including rainbow.