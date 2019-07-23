LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works for the long-vacant Kmart building at Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road in Hikes Point.
It's been empty since the discount retailer closed up shop in 2016.
But new planning records show the company that owns the site, Triple M Investments, is looking at turning the 106,000-square-foot big box building into a medical office with a laboratory and a call center, according to a July 19 filing with Metro government.
No other details were listed in the filing.
Meanwhile, other portions of the site home to a recently built KFC and a CVS that's under construction.
