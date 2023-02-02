LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Public Library is looking to build a brand new space in Goshen.
The current branch location in Goshen is too small and a challenging space for people with wheelchairs or limited mobility, according to staff.
About a year ago, five acres of land off Highway 42 was donated to make way for a new building.
Designs have been drawn up, and now the library system is taking construction bids.
Bid applications will be accepted until Feb. 23. Oldham County Public Library expects the project to cost $10 million.
