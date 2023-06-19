LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fiscal court in Oldham County is spending nearly twice as much as usual in the upcoming fiscal year for numerous improvements around the county.
David Voegele, Oldham County Judge Executive, said the improvements are on the way, and many are a long time coming.
"The current budget is much larger than our normal budget which runs in the $40 million range," Voegele said. "We're at $77 million for the coming year."
Earlier this month, the fiscal court approved the biggest budget ever, with $20 million coming from reserves.
"Part of this increase comes from the fact we weren't able to finish or even start some projects that we had on the board for last year," Voegele said.
More than $6 million will be used for the new Oldham County Animal Control facility. The new building will be just up the hill from the current location on Jones Drive in La Grange.
Polly Helton, the director of Oldham County Animal Control, said the new facility was desperately needed.
"You think when this shelter was built 20-something years ago the county was much smaller," Helton said. "It has grown significantly and with it, more pets."
The new animal shelter is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Other improvements include $4 million for the completion of the John Black Community Center pool at Wendell Moore Park, along with $700,000 in park lighting at its baseball fields.
Salaries for police, emergency dispatch and jail staff will also increase.
"We have 40 people on our police department, and we have to stay competitive with larger agencies like J'town and Louisville," Voegele said.
The fiscal court also approved improvements like $1 million for a pavilion at Schamback Park, $500,000 to remodel the church sanctuary next the courthouse, a new $2 million communications tower and $6.6 million for county-wide broadband internet.
"The cost of all labor is up and it is competitive," Voegele said.
The Oldham Reserve Business Park will also be expanding infrastructure, adding more streets and curbs, but at no increase for tax payers.
"I think our community expects good services, they expect nice things and we are trying to deliver them," Voegele said.
