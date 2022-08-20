CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Coyle Automotive had a special event on Saturday to showcase the new first edition GMC Hummer EV.
The electric vehicle features crab-walk steering and goes from zero to 60 mph in just over three seconds.
Coyle Automotive kicked off their tailgate promotion with the help of football players Malik Cunningham, Monty Montgomery and spokesperson Katie George. The event also included a dunk tank and prizes.
The dealership said there has been a lot of buzz around the vehicle.
"We've had several offers on this so far," Trevor Howie, with Coyle Automotive, said. "And we have more on the way so we wanted to hold it for just a little bit so everybody could see it and get excited about because it really is one of a kind."
The Hummer EV starts at $100,000.
