LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jefferson Development Group’s massive One Park development at Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road faces a milestone Thursday, as the Metro Planning Commission is set to consider the plan called “One Park North” that would expand the original development.
The expansion of the One Park project involves a tract north of Lexington Road that used to contain the Jim Porter’s nightclub.
Jefferson Development Group proposes two buildings that would have residences, offices and a ground-level grocery store on the “North” portion the One Park development.
The Planning Commission, a group appointed by Louisville’s mayor, will decide whether to recommend a zoning change for One Park North to the Metro Council, which will make the final decision.
The council approved a zoning change for One Park — which is planned for the triangle between Grinstead Road, Lexington Road and Etley Avenue — in 2019, and Metro government’s planning staff has endorsed the zoning change for One Park North.
WDRB News reported in October that Jefferson Development, led by developer Kevin Cogan, is hoping to win approval for a $244 million public subsidy over 30 years to help defray One Park’s total cost of $600 million.
A proposed tax-increment financing district is not part of the case Thursday before the planning commission. The special district would have to be approved later by the council.