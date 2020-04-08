LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employers cannot retaliate against workers who report unsafe working conditions.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says employers can't fire, demote, deny promotions or overtime or reduce pay because an employee reports unsafe conditions.
This announcement comes as many workers have voiced concerns during the novel coronavirus pandemic about issues such as social distancing or employers having them physically come into work.
Any worker who thinks their employer retaliated against them can call OSHA to file a complaint.
