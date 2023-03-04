LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Skyline Chili on Bardstown Road continued to serve its customers on Saturday despite being out of power.
The restaurant in the Tyler Park neighborhood near the Highlands lost power around 4 p.m. on Friday. Skyline Chili decided to make coney dogs in the parking lot of Mid City Mall.
Skyline Chili lost power due to weather last Monday, so Saturday is the third day this week it hasn't had power.
"They are loving it," said Kenny Greissel, Skyline Chili general manager. "They are coming in, this is usually their habit on the weekend, they come to Skyline, they eat so now at least they are coming in, being able to get their food, they eat it in their car and they are just happy that we are doing it."
Greissel said he expects the power to be off Sunday, but the restaurant will try to serve guests.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.