LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville.
They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring.
This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It serves chicken cooked two ways: southern fried and slow roasted, all made-from-scratch foods.
And the beer selection includes local and regional beers.
There are locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and a restaurant will be opening in Destin, Florida.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.