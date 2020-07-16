LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of the Distillery Commons property want permission to tear part of it down.
The historic property at the corner of Payne Street and Lexington Road served as a distillery warehouse and bottling plant for brands like Old Grand Dad and Old Crow until 1979.
The owners, Barrel House Lofts, applied to Louisville's Office of Planning and Design for a demolition permit for the rickhouse portion of the property. They say an engineering report determined it's potentially unsafe. It will be mid-August before a permit could be granted.
The property sits next to the Headliners Music Hall.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.