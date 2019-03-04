LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The group that owns Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse and Raw Bar has leased the adjoining space on Whiskey Row.
Bertuca Hospitality Group of Nashville plans to open a new concept in the space. It was once occupied by El Barrio, which closed on Saturday.
Construction is set to start soon with the new restaurant opening in the summer.
Bertuca plans to offer jobs to the El Barrio staff. Bertuca was an investor in Doc Crow's but purchased a majority stake in November.
