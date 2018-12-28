LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selling a lot of cars isn't just good for business at a local auto dealership. It's also helping them provide meals for those in need.
Oxmoor Auto Group was able to give two big checks from its "Holiday Hope in Motion" campaign to local organizations.
For every car sold at the six Oxmoor Auto Group dealerships in November, the group gave a meal to a family that needed it. The Salvation Army and St. Stephen Church Family Life Center each received a $6,000 check on Friday.
"This donation of $6,000 will go a long way in helping us to serve the community," said Lesa Dae from St. Stephen Church.
The Family Life Center serves up to 100 members twice a week along with other programs. The Salvation Army serves 400 meals a day to the hungry.
