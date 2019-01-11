LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paoli Peaks opened the 2019 season Friday.
Arctic Blast Snow Tubing is available, beginning on Friday. Skiing and riding begin Saturday.
The venue said cold nighttime temperatures have have proved to be "wonderful conditions" for opening day preparations.
"Our team has done an excellent job over the last few days of making snow and grooming our trails and tubing lanes ahead of our official opening day," Rick McMullen, general manager at Paoli Peaks, said in a statement. "We're looking forward to seeing all the familiar faces and families returning for another great winter season here at Paoli Peaks."
The Arctic Blast Tube Park opened at 5 p.m. Friday and will operate with regular hours (5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday) including late-night sessions with lanes to be determined.
Paoli Peaks Ski & Snowboard slopes will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday with normal operating hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday) including midnight sessions.
