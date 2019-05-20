LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a busy day for Papa John's employees, but instead of making pizzas, they made improvements at the Parkland Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana.
Workers were busy Monday at the Parkland Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana gardening and mowing the grass.
"This kind of kicks off our National Day of Giving and Caring with the Papa John's Foundation," said Marvin Boakye, Chief People Officer for Papa John's.
Others did some painting and worked with kids.
It was a similar scene across the country as several hundreds of Papa John's employees volunteered at boys and girls clubs, everyone from the executive leadership team to store employees.
"This is not a one-time event," Boakye said. "This is something that we plan to have annually. And we plan to have many other events as well, too. A part of who we are is giving back to our communities."
NBA Hall of Famer and Papa John's Board member Shaquille O'Neal also participated in Monday's inaugural Day of Service event.
