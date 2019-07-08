LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Papa John’s International has hired a former McDonald’s veteran as its chief restaurant operations officer, as the Louisville-based pizza chain continues efforts to revive sales following a deluge of bad publicity last year.
Jim Norberg spent 34 years at McDonald’s before leaving the fast food giant for undisclosed reasons in 2015, according to Chicago Tribune report from the time.
He worked his way up the McDonald’s ranks to executive vice president and chief operating officer, where he managed operations for 14,000 U.S. restaurants, according to a Papa John’s press release. Norberg held that position for a year from 2014 to 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.
“Jim is a seasoned expert whose depth and understanding of restaurant operations and the guest experience will help propel our brand forward and position us for continued success,” Papa John’s CEO Steve Ritchie said in the news release.
Norberg’s hire to the newly created executive position comes a few weeks after Papa John’s said it would spend an additional $80 million to beef up marketing and provide temporary financial assistance to franchisees who are struggling with declining sales through 2020.
The company’s same-store sales at domestic restaurants – a key benchmark for pizza chains – fell 7.3 percent in 2018, and executives predict flat sales or another decline in 2019.