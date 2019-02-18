LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Papa John's is offering free college tuition to its 20,000 employees.
It's called the Dough and Degrees program.
To be eligible, employees have to enroll at Purdue University Global, which offers several online degree programs including business, information technology, cybersecurity, accounting and finance.
The program is good for undergraduate and graduate degrees.
The company is also offering discounted tuition for the 70,000 people working at its franchises.
The company says employees will be able to develop leadership and management skills and prepare for career advancement opportunities by choosing programs that match their career goals.
Steve Ritchie, Papa John's president and CEO said in a release, "People are our most important ingredient and we are always looking for new ways to make Papa John’s a better place to work. We believe this is a truly unique tuition program in our industry. We’re excited to partner with such a well-respected institution to help us deliver on such a robust career growth opportunity for team members who want to pursue their goals to further their education."
The company's Chief People Officer Marvin Boakye said, "This new tuition benefit program not only provides our team members with a tremendous career growth opportunity, but it gives us a competitive advantage in the marketplace that will make us better as an organization. We want to be an employer of choice in the marketplace."
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.