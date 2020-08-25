LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville-based Papa John’s International logged its fifth-straight month of sales growth exceeding 20% from the prior year, a hot streak brought on by the pandemic, the brand’s recovery from negative publicity and new menu items like the calzone-ish Papadia sandwich.
The company, which normally reports results on a quarterly basis, has been giving monthly updates as it bounces back from the 2018 controversy surrounding ousted founder John Schnatter and takes advantage of consumers shifting to dining in and delivery.
Papa John’s said Tuesday that sales at its U.S. and Canada restaurants were up 24% in the month ended Aug. 23 compared to the same month in 2019. (The company measures 12 monthly 'periods' that don't neatly correspond to normal months.)
“Papa John’s sales, driven by product innovation, remained strong in August,” CEO Rob Lynch, who came to Papa John’s about a year ago, said in a news release. “As we have added new customers throughout 2020, our customer satisfaction and brand affinity scores also continue rising.”
Analysts with Stifel said in a note to investment clients on Tuesday that Papa John’s 23% sales growth overseas is even more impressive
“Strengthening international sales results should help pave the way for future (store) development, which remains a key component of our long-term (investment) thesis,” Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull said in the note.