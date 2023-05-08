LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is seeing business growth as the city works on other projects to revitalize the area.
On Monday, Parlour held a grand opening at 3910 Ruckriegel Parkway in Jeffersontown, its fifth location in the Louisville area. The space was previously occupied by Chubby Ray's, which closed earlier this year after owner Ray Pekin decided to step aside.
Parlour Pizza starting renovating the 5,000 square foot restaurant and 3,000 square foot patio in January.
"I didn't know a lot about J'town and I am glad that I finally got to experience," said Don Robinson, CEO and president of Parlour Pizza. "It's a really tight-knit community and they have been so welcoming to us."
IMAGES: Parlour Pizza opens new location in Jeffersontown. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/hGbPQL5QZQ— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 8, 2023
Jeffersontown has had strong business growth in recent years.
"We have seen a lot of growth in J'town but it has definitely taken off over the last three or four years," said Deana Karem with Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce.
The city in east Jefferson County is expected to have a new amphitheater completed in August. It's part of a $7.4 million expansion to Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park on Taylorsville Road. The amphitheater will include a recreational area that will transform that section of the park. It will include a 1,600 foot stage with tables that seat 200 people.
There is also improvements to infrastructure like sidewalks, façade upgrades and landscaping underway through the Gaslight district.
Each year, the city holds its annual Gaslight Festival in September that brings in more than 200,000 people. More than 100 vendors and local businesses set up booths for the three-day event.
There is also growth beyond Jeffersontown's downtown area.
"If you go down Taylorsville Road to the Hurstbourne Lane, Taylorsville Road area, we've got Drakes and all kinds of other small locally-owned eateries there," Karem said. "So the whole town of Jeffersontown is really becoming a destination of choice."
Paula Henson and her husband opened Above the Dirt Garden Shop last August. She said more businesses plan to open around her business.
"The J'town community really really supports their local businesses so we have had a flood of customers from that," Hanson said.
Parlor owners announced Monday plans to open several regional restaurants and want to eventually go national. The new Jeffersontown location is a template for those future locations.
"It's been a really big blessing and the community has been phenomenal," said Robinson.
Related Story:
- Outdoor amphitheater is part of expansion for Jeffersontown's Veterans Memorial Park
- More than 100 area businesses make for fun weekend at Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
- Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown to close, reopen in April as new Parlour Pizza location
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.