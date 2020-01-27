LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A surgeon has given up her medical career to bring a little taste of Chicago to Jeffersonville.
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery celebrated its grand opening on East 10th Street Monday. The restaurant features Chicago classics like hot dogs, Italian beef and gyros.
Owner Patri Marconi was born and raised in Chicago, but became an Indiana resident to be closer to family.
"I was a surgeon over at Clark Memorial Health for about six years, and then decided I wanted to take a total different route in life," she said. "We decided to open this because we missed it. We missed this type of food."
While Marconi is no longer performing surgery, she still works in the medical field when she's not at the restaurant.
