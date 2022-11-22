LOUISVILLE, Ky., November 22, 2022 — Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare is hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday, November 29, 2022, between 12 and 3 p.m. EST. Passport's talent acquisition team will conduct virtual interviews and share information about available positions, including remote job opportunities for Kentuckians across the Commonwealth.
Passport is seeking talented team-oriented candidates who have a passion for service, healthcare and improving the lives of their fellow community members. There are more than 200 total positions to fill that will support not only Kentucky, but other Molina plans in the region. All available positions, which include call center agents and claims processing staff among others, are full-time with competitive wages and benefits.
“Passport is proud to support our home state of Kentucky by providing meaningful employment opportunities for residents located throughout the state,” said Ryan Sadler, plan president for Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare. “Expanding our workforce will allow us to reach more communities, and help us support members near and far, especially for those who reside in rural Kentucky.”
Applicants are encouraged to visit careers.molinahealthcare.com to learn more about the organization and available openings.
To register for the virtual hiring event, please visit https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Molina-Healthcare/e/Kdk5N.