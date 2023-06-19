LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The PGA of America is inviting diverse local businesses to provide products and services to tournaments next year.
The PGA Championship will be hosted at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville from May 13-19, 2024. According to a news release, local and diverse suppliers can register for opportunities across 19 categories for the golf tournament.
PGA of America is inviting businesses owned by minorities, women, LGBTQ individuals, people with disabilities, veterans, service-disabled veterans and small businesses to participate in PGA VendorMatch.
People and businesses interested can register by July 7 by clicking here.
"Diverse-owned businesses inject fresh perspectives and innovative solutions into our supply chain. By inviting these suppliers into the fold, we're not only supporting their growth, but also strengthening the economic vibrancy of our communities," Sandy Cross, PGA of America Chief People Officer, said in a news release. "From creating jobs to generating new business opportunities, we know that supplier inclusion helps build a more resilient and dynamic economy. We're thrilled to invite local and diverse-owned businesses to be a part of PGA VendorMatch and showcase their products and services to a national audience."
A variety of goods and services are needed like catering, lodging, floral and landscape, food and beverage products, staffing and more.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.