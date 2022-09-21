LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville boutique is opening the first "click-and-mortar" store inside Oxmoor Mall.
"Click and mortar" stores typically have a website and a physical store, according to a news release, but PinkTag will feature "online shopping moments live inside the store," content creation stations, store pickup and local delivery.
The clothing store is owned by Louisville mom Britney Renbarger.
PinkTag sells clothing across the country, and hosts live shopping events two to three times a week online. With the new store, customers will have the chance to view the events live from their studio.
“I grew up coming to Oxmoor Mall, so to open Louisville’s first click and mortar shopping experience is truly an honor," Renbarger said. "I love my city and can’t wait to show off our thriving retail and commercial industries to people watching our live streams all over the world."
