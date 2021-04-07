LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another business is moving to River Ridge Commerce Center in Charlestown, Indiana.
MR3 Development is planning to build a 210,000 square foot cross-dock industrial facility on 15.4 acres, according to a news release from the River Ridge Development Authority.
The development and management company, based in Pittsburgh, focuses on industrial, retail and life-science and technology office projects. Though it has an office in Indianapolis, this will be its first introduction to the market in southern Indiana and Louisville.
Officials said the facility will "help meet the increasing demand for cross-dock industrial buildings."
There's no word yet on how many people the company might hire. Construction is expected to be finished by late fall.
River Ridge officials said about $1.69 million in proceeds from the sale of the property will be used to help further infrastructure development to attract more companies, and jobs, to the area.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.