LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The plan to redevelop the vacant former Urban Government Center at 810 Barret Avenue took a step forward Monday when Louisville Metro, which owns the buildings, filed a request to rezone the 9-acre site for commercial activity.
Marian Group plans to remake the three vacant buildings on the site into a mix of apartments, a hotel and “commercial and community uses,” according to the rezoning request.
Louisville Metro reached a development agreement with Marian Group in December 2017 after a competitive bid process.
Caitlin Bowling, spokeswoman for Louisville Forward, the city’s economic development arm, said the rezoning request keeps the redevelopment plan on track while Metro officials and Marian Group work toward a Dec. 31 deadline to finalize their agreement.
“This is just to take the next step to get that site ready,” Bowling said.
Marian officials referred comment to Louisville Forward.