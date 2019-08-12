LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Planet Fitness is expanding and moving into two high-profile locations in Louisville.
In a release, the chain said it will build a gym the space being vacated by Fresh Thyme Market on Shelbyville Road. The market announced last week that it is closing Aug. 24.
Planet Fitness is also taking over part of the old K-Mart store on Poplar Level Road just north of I-264. The two added locations mark the 19th and 20th for Planet Fitness in Louisville.
The chain is also planning to double the size of its original location on Jefferson Boulevard across from the Jefferson Mall. All three projects are scheduled to be finished by the middle of 2020.
The St. Matthews and Poplar Level clubs will each employ 4 to 8 full-time workers and 16-20 part-time employees. The company plans for both clubs to be open and staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Louisville CEO Rick Kueber and his brother David lead the local Planet Fitness franchise group. They plan to add five new locations within Metro Louisville and the surrounding area over the next 36 months.
Planet Fitness is a low-cost gym known for its "Judgement Free Zone" that offers memberships for as low as $10 a month.
