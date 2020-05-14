GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana summer staple is now open.
Polly's Freeze started serving treats Thursday morning in Georgetown, but customers will notice some changes. The line is marked with social distancing measurements, and all orders will be bagged for carry-out.
There is also a new remote credit card reader.
Polly's Freeze will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. It will remain closed on Mondays for deep cleaning and sanitizing.
The popular ice cream stand celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2017.
