LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen is planned near the Kroger grocery store in west Louisville.
A developer plans to demolish the building that used to house a Burger King in the shopping center's out lot at 2618 W. Broadway, according to records filed Monday with Louisville Metro Planning & Design.
Construction of the Popeye’s building could begin as soon as September, said Glenn Price, the land use attorney for the project.
There are eight Popeye’s restaurants in greater Louisville, including three in southern Indiana, but none inside the Watterson Expressway.
