(FOX NEWS) -- Have you heard the word? Popeyes' highly anticipated (and ridiculed and sexy) chicken sandwich, which sold out just two weeks after its debut, is officially returning to stores in early November.
Sunday to be exact.
According to Fox News, Popeyes' press release confirming the news was as simple as the chicken sandwich itself, and contained only two words: "I’m Back."
Franchise owners had tipped their hand about the sandwich's comeback last week, but the fast-food chain confirmed the nationwide return only in the Monday press release. Popeyes also debuted an advertisement for the sandwich's return that takes aim at its competitor Chick-fil-A, and the unavailability of that chain's chicken sandwiches on Sundays.
The Popeyes sandwich was released in August and sold out two weeks later. It was removed from menus across the nation while fans waited for the chain to announce a return date.
During that time, the sandwich sparked a Twitter beef between Chick-fil-A, which Popeyes seems intent on drawing out, according to its new marketing campaign, as well as an intense "Chicken War" that eventually grew to involve Buffalo Wild Wings and Wendy's.
