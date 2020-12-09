LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staple of the NuLu district is closing up shop and moving across town to St. Matthews.
Scout opened on East Market Street nearly 17 years ago. The shop sells everything from furniture to unique home décor, artwork and jewelry.
With the lease coming up on the building soon, co-owner Jim George said he felt it was the right time to make a move to Chenoweth Plaza in St. Matthews.
"The neighborhood has changed," George said. "Some change for the better, and some not."
George said a major frustration has involved parking issues in NuLu. In just the last week, he paid city parking tickets issued to four customers. He said those customers didn’t ask him to do that, but he felt it was the right thing to do. George doesn’t feel like customers should be penalized for supporting small businesses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The revenue stream from tourism, concerts and festivals has completely dried up this year, George added. Without that convenience factor for downtown visitors, he said it was time to consider other locations with more consistent customer traffic.
George considers Scout one of the "old school" shops of the now-popular NuLu district. Leaving, he said, will be bittersweet.
"It’s been great, it really has. It’s the best thing that happened to us," George said. "Moving from eastern Tennessee, we were moving and taking a chance. We got lucky in that we met the perfect person who was willing to take a chance and rent a building to us. We’ll miss the area. It makes me very sad, but it seems time to do it."
Scout's NuLu store will close in mid-January. While the store's new permanent location is being renovated, George said they play to open a pop-up location Feb. 1 in Chenoweth Plaza on Brownsboro Road.
All the work should be complete for Scout to open its new home in April.
