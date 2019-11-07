(FOX NEWS) -- For some, Thanksgiving isn't complete without the decadent taste of a bird inside of a bird ... inside of another bird. Soon those lovers of chicken, duck and turkey will be able to have that same fowl taste with a lot less work.
According to Fox News, Pringles has announced the launch of its Turducken-flavored "Turducken Stack" just in time for the holidays.
The chip brand revealed its latest gimmick on Twitter, calling the new offering a "Friendsgiving Feast featuring the majestic Turducken" and "3 classic sides."
RED HOT TRIPLE BIRD ALERT!!! Don’t miss Pringles Friendsgiving Feast, featuring The Turducken Stack, dropping in limited quantities on Thursday at 12pm ET here: https://t.co/MYfOPw38hd. We’d start refreshing that page now. pic.twitter.com/A5M2TxuRPw— Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2019
The box comes with six different flavors of chip: turkey, chicken, duck, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Those who receive the box are then expected to stack the turkey, chicken and duck-flavored chips on top of each other for a true Turducken experience. (Though maybe a bit crunchier.) However, for those who like to savor one meaty flavor at a time, you can also eat each individual chip on its own, rather than stacking.
The "as-never-seen-on-TV" packages will be available in limited quantities for $15.99 starting on Thursday at 12 p.m. EST via parent company Kellogg’s website, according to the tweet.
This isn't the first time Pringles has tried its hand at holiday flavors. Last year, the chip brand released "Thanksgiving Dinner"-flavored Pringles in a can. The $14.99 three-pack stackable mini cans, which came in turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie flavors, sold out in 41 minutes.
The brand tried something similar in 2017, rolling out eight Thanksgiving flavors that were served in a TV dinner-style tray. The limited-edition chips were so popular that Pringles decided to bring them back the following year, though flavors including mashed potatoes, green bean casserole or cranberry sauce didn't make the cut.
