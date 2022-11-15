LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A meat cutting challenge hit the ice rink.
Fifteen professional meat cutters from Kentucky and Ohio competed in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge at Iceland Sports Complex on Tuesday morning.
Each participant got 30 to 40 pounds of beef consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye. The meat cutters were judged on quality, umber of steaks and speed.
Texas Roadhouse hosts the competition to showcase the work of its meat cutters.
"Every store has a meat cutter that's in a 38-degree cooler every day cutting all of our hand-cut steaks," said Daniel Sheldon, market partner at Texas Roadhouse. "They're the backbone of Texas Roadhouse. They're truly masters of their craft."
Top scorers advance to the semi-finals for a chance to compete in the national competition. The overall winner gets a prize of $25,000.
