LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The founder of Louisville's Rabbit Hole Distillery has entered a partnership with Pernod Ricard USA.
The American branch of the French spirits brand purchased a majority share of the distillery, announced Friday, and will add its super-premium whiskey to its list of labels, including Jameson Irish Whiskey and Absolut Vodka.
Jeff Agdern, the senior vice president of New Brand Ventures at Pernod Ricard USA, said in a news release the group is aiming to expand Rabbit Hole's distribution "from 18 to 50 markets by the end of 2020."
Located on E. Jefferson Street in the NuLu neighborhood, Rabbit Hole Distillery opened in April 2018. The distillery's founder, Kaveh Zamanian, said the partnership is a good fit.
"By leveraging Pernod Ricard USA's extensive distribution network to reach new consumers, we are able to strengthen Rabbit Hole's position as a brand and amplify its presence as a new voice in American Whiskey," Zamanian said in a news release. "In partnership with Pernod Ricard USA, Rabbit Hole is poised to reach new heights. I am very excited about this partnership and our future together."
Last June, Rabbit Hole considered abandoning plans to open a second distillery in Henry County after local residents expressed concerns at a public meeting.
"After we pulled the application, we got well over 2,000 signatures from local individuals who were either not at the event or decided to chime in later," Zamanian said in a 2018 interview.
The two sides reached an agreement, and ground was broken in Campbellsburg, Kentucky, in October 2018. Plans call for the distillery to be built on Lake Jericho Road.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.