LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radial is looking for thousands of workers to fill orders and shipments at its Louisville and Shepherdsville locations.
Radial fills online orders for well-known companies like Aeropostale, Christopher & Banks, Hallmark and others.
According to a news release, Radial needs 5,000 entry-level workers for its fulfillment centers in Louisville and Shepherdsville to work the holiday season. The company says it will be providing "significant opportunities" for temporary workers to convert to full-time employees after the holidays.
Seasonal workers will be responsible for processing online orders, including picking, sorting, packing and shipping. The company says it has strict COVID-19 protocols in place, and workers are required to wear masks at all times.
